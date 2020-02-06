Cedar Creek Students of the Month for December

Cedar Creek High School recognized its Students of the Month for December and Staff Member of the Month. They are, front row, from left; students Ava Zabelski, Lena Ortiz, Mariana Juarez-Malagon and Cassidy Gubbins; and back row, from left: students Nathaniel Cruz and Caleb Hamilton, staff member Ian Griffin, and students Cody MacNatt and Juan "Javie" Acevedo.

 Julie Hazard / provided

Cedar Creek High School recognized its Students of the Month for December and Staff Member of the Month. They are, front row, from left; students Ava Zabelski, Lena Ortiz, Mariana Juarez-Malagon and Cassidy Gubbins; and back row, from left: students Nathaniel Cruz and Caleb Hamilton, staff member Ian Griffin, and students Cody MacNatt and Juan "Javie" Acevedo.

Load comments