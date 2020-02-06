Cedar Creek High School recognized its Students of the Month for December and Staff Member of the Month. They are, front row, from left; students Ava Zabelski, Lena Ortiz, Mariana Juarez-Malagon and Cassidy Gubbins; and back row, from left: students Nathaniel Cruz and Caleb Hamilton, staff member Ian Griffin, and students Cody MacNatt and Juan "Javie" Acevedo.
Cedar Creek Students of the Month for December
- Submitted by Julie Hazard GEHR news/media coordinator
-
-
- 0
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.