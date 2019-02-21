Cedar Creek students to present 'Shrek the Musical'

EGG HARBOR CITY — Based on the Oscar-winning animated film, "Shrek The Musical" is the Tony Award-winning adventure-filled musical playing at Cedar Creek High School, Feb. 28 through March 2.
An unlikely hero, Shrek finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside the wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Featuring fantastic songs from Jeanine Tesori and a sidesplitting script by David Lindsay-Abaire, "Shrek The Musical" brings the beloved characters you know from the film to life on their way to discovering the big bright beautiful world at the end of this fabulously fresh storybook journey. "Shrek The Musical" is irreverent fun for the whole family and proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairytale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek.
Director/choreographer John Stephan says, “What I find appealing about Shrek is that underneath the exaggerated story from the original movie and flashy production qualities in the musical, there lie timeless themes and moral values. It teaches us to not judge others solely by appearances, the importance of companionship, and how to tackle self-acceptance. Living in an image-conscious world, these themes and lessons are now, more than ever, relevant and relatable.”
“Although we want you to be entertained by this production, we hope that you are able to connect with some of the qualities of these characters and their experiences. ‘This is Our Story,’ and, in many ways, we are all similar to the characters in Shrek. We hope you truly enjoy the show, and we thank you for supporting the arts at Cedar Creek High School,” he added.
"Shrek the Musical" is produced by Paula Londono, with direction and choreography by John Stephan and musical direction by Jim Goodrich. This production also features a live orchestra under the direction of Mr. Roeck. The cast features Thomas Burgel as Shrek, Alexis Mathis as Princess Fiona, Cody Tittermary as Donkey, James Rhodes as Pinocchio, Kaliyah Johnson as the Dragon, Madelyn Palmentieri as Gingy, and Jack Hall as Lord Farquaad. The cast also included Rebekah Allebach, Maximus Baruti, Kacie Burnett, Daniela Contreras, William Coulibaly, Madison Davila, Izabelle Del-Ross, Sidney Dunleavy, Sarah Goodrich, Gracie Harris, Rebecca Hennessy, David Holman, Alicia Jones, Mariana Juarez-Malagon, Morgan Kahn, Michael Loper, Emily Lynd, Julia McConaughy, Danica Moran, Robert Prince, Sophia Romano, Stone Russell, Gabrielle Santosuosso, Jonathan Swenson, Jacob Thompson, Madison Torres, Lauren Ulland, Laura Walker, Kayla White, Lacey Wilson and Elisa Zapata.
"Shrek The Musical" was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2009 (including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Orchestrations), winning the Tony for Best Costume Design. It also received 12 Drama Desk Award nominations winning Outstanding Actor in a Musical, Outstanding Set Design, and Outstanding Costume Design. "Shrek" also won the Grammy award for Best Musical Show Album.
"Shrek the Musical" will be performed at Cedar Creek High School, 1701 New York Ave., Egg Harbor City 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 2. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at cchsth.booktix.com or in person at the box office on the night of the show.