EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School won the 2020 NJ Consumer Bowl Atlantic County Competition on Monday, Jan. 27.
The team consists of juniors Dylan Vergara and Matthew McCollum and sophomores Violet Vogel and Samantha Ingerson. The team is led by academic team adviser and math teacher John Gazo.
Cedar Creek defeated four rival schools to win the county title: Absegami, Buena, Egg Harbor Township, and Oakcrest high schools. Oakcrest hosted the event. Cedar Creek will compete for the South Jersey Championship title in April.
