Pictured, from left, are Andrew Tucker, moderator and special assistant to the DCA; Matthew McCollum, junior at Cedar Creek; Dylan Vergara, junior at Cedar Creek; Violet Vogel, sophomore at Cedar Creek; Samantha Ingerson, sophomore at Cedar Creek; and John Gazo, academic team adviser and math teacher at Cedar Creek.

 Julie Hazard / Provided

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School won the 2020 NJ Consumer Bowl Atlantic County Competition on Monday, Jan. 27.

The team consists of juniors Dylan Vergara and Matthew McCollum and sophomores Violet Vogel and Samantha Ingerson. The team is led by academic team adviser and math teacher John Gazo.

Cedar Creek defeated four rival schools to win the county title: Absegami, Buena, Egg Harbor Township, and Oakcrest high schools. Oakcrest hosted the event. Cedar Creek will compete for the South Jersey Championship title in April.

