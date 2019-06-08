Cedar Creek theater program adopted by Paper Mill Playhouse

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek High School theater program has been accepted into the Paper Mill Playhouse Adopt-A-School-Project.
Founded in 1989, this four-phase arts-in-education program partners students from a New Jersey public high school with Paper Mill, the state theater of New Jersey.
“This incredible program will not only provide our students with the opportunity to not only attend live, professional theater; it will allow our students to interact with some of the greatest professional artists currently working in the business,” Cedar Creek theater director John Stephan said. “We are so fortunate to have received this opportunity, and we are all so excited about the prospects of what this will mean for our students and our theater program here at Cedar Creek.”
The program is broken down into different phases each year. Year One is an observation time, where students are exposed to live theater. Prior to each show, students and staff take part in related workshops or seminars.
Over the following three years, students have the opportunity to put what they have observed in Year One into practice. From there, a student theater company will be formed for students to create an original theater work, guided by professional artists. Finally, students will return to the Paper Mill main stage to watch shows with a critical eye. Students will be part of a preshow seminar with leading theater professionals, guiding the students in writing a critical analysis of their artistic experiences.