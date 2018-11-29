Cedar Creek Theatre to present 'Peter and the Starcatcher' Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1

Before Wendy ... before he was Captain Hook ... before a boy was given the name Peter Pan ... and before there was a Neverland, there was a starcatcher apprentice named Molly, a pirate named Black Stache and a nameless orphan, and they are about to be thrown together in a perilous adventure on the high seas.
Many people know the famous story of Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up, but Cedar Creek Theatre's newest production brings the iconic character's origin story to life, under the direction of English and theater teacher John Stephan, with musical direction by Jim Goodrich.
Cedar Creek Theatre will present "Peter and the Starcatcher," a play by Rick Elice ("Jersey Boys," "Addams Family") based on the 2004 novel by humorist Dave Barry and suspense writer Ridley Pearson. It's the prequel to Peter Pan, where an apprentice starcatcher — 13-year-old Molly Aster — and three orphan boys take to the high seas with a trunk full of magic starstuff while pursued by a boat-load of pirates. Along the way, Molly learns what it means to grow up while a nameless orphan and his friends take up residence on an island where dreams are born and time is never planned — the island where that nameless orphan is christened Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up.
The play is brought to life by Cedar Creek actors, with Jonathan Swenson as Boy/Peter; Madison Torres as Prentiss; Cody Tittermary as Ted, Thomas Burgel as Lord Leonard Aster; Emily Lynd as Molly Aster; Kayla White as Mrs. Bumbrake; Izabelle Del Ross as Capt. Robert Falcon Scott; Maximus Baruti as Grempkin; Danica Moran as Bill Slank; Robert Prince as Alf; Laura Walker as Mack; Jack Hall as Black Stache; Stone Russell as Smee; William Coulibaly as Greggors; Daniela Contreras as Sanchez; Rebekah Allebach as Fighting Prawn; Madison Davila as Hawking Clam; and Madelyn Palmentieri as Teacher.
The cast also features a tremendous ensemble of storytellers playing various roles portrayed by Emily Faisst, Chloe Golebiewski, Morgan Kahn, Benjamin Kucera, Mariana Juarez-Malagon, Alexis Mathis, Michael Loper, Samantha McConaghy, Sophia Romano, Violet Vogel, Lacey Wilson and Elisa Zapata.
Performances will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and 1 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling 609-593-3560 or at CedarCreekTheatre.org.