EGG HARBOR CITY — The holidays are lasting just a little longer this year, as everyone’s favorite elf will be coming to Cedar Creek High School in the holiday classic "Elf The Musical."
Cody Tittermary will star as Buddy, a human accidentally transported to the North Pole as a baby and raised there with the misbelief that he, like everyone around him except Santa, (played by Cedar Creek Theatre alumni, Corey Critelli) and Mrs. Claus (Elisa Zapta) is an elf. Upon learning the truth, he journeys to New York City to find his father (Matthew McCollum). Arriving in the big, bad city, he is distraught to learn that his birth father is on the “naughty” list and that his half-brother Michael (Evan Theoharis) doesn’t believe in Santa. Luckily, Buddy makes some new friends in the city, including love-interest Jovie (Rebekah Allebach), his step-mom Emily (Danica Moran), and even Walter’s secretary Deb (Sarah Goodrich). Even still, things go badly with his father and Buddy seems more lost than ever, but when Santa’s sleigh is stranded in New York, Buddy rallies those around him to help Santa and save Christmas!
Completing the cast are Isabella Catalina, Daniela Contreras, Clarabella Couch, Nathan Del Ross, Julian Dudley, Sidney Dunleavy, Emily Faisst, Diana Flores-Funez, Julian Guzman, Samantha Hassa, Kyle Heck, Mariana Juarez-Malagon, Morgan Kahn, Katelyn Kusnirik, Gische LaTouche, Grace Long, Michael Loper, Julia McConaughy, Mei McGarvey, Kileen McNeill, Jonathan Nass, Mia Pellerito, Madison Plummer, Anna Pollino (dance captain), Ashley Ponzetti, Gabrielle Santosuosso, Julia Shulby, Jacob Thompson, Lauren Ulland, Violet Vogel, Lauren Waldron, Carys White, and Lacey Wilson.
The production is stage managed by Paige Goolden and Emily Bukowy, Cedar Creek High School students. The orchestra includes student musicians Yvonne Buason, Rebecca Einwechter, Hannah Goolden, Cara Grunwald, Gracie Harris, Isaiah Hymans and Nathan Mangold.
The production will be directed and choreographed by John Stephan, Cedar Creek Theatre director; musical direction by Jim Goodrich, Cedar Creek choir director; and features a live orchestra under the direction of Manny Martinez, Cedar Creek band director.
The production team, in addition to Stephan, Goodrich and Martinez, includes Paula Londono (business manager/producer/pit musician ), Mary Boner (scenic design/painting), Wayne Wriggins (scenic construction), Cindy Kahn (costumes), Tyler Daddario (lighting design), Peter Crook (sound design), and John Rattacasa (hair/makeup design).
"Elf: The Musical," will be presented by Cedar Creek Theatre at 6:30 p.m. March 5 and 6 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 7 at Cedar Creek High School Performing Arts Center, 1701 New York Ave.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior adults. For information, call 609-593-3560 or see cedarcreektheatre.org.
