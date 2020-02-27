Completing the cast of elves, santas, Greenway Press workers, and Manhattan inhabitants is: Isabella Catalina, Daniela Contreras, Clarabella Couch, Nathan Del Ross, Julian Dudley, Sidney Dunleavy, Emily Faisst, Diana Flores-Funez, Julian Guzman, Samantha Hassa, Kyle Heck, Mariana Juarez-Malagon, Morgan Kahn, Katelyn Kusnirik, Gische LaTouche, Grace Long, Michael Loper, Julia McConaughy, Mei McGarvey, Kileen McNeill, Jonathan Nass, Mia Pellerito, Madison Plummer, Anna Pollino (Dance Captain), Ashley Ponzetti, Gabrielle Santosuosso, Julia Shulby, Jacob Thompson, Lauren Ulland, Violet Vogel, Lauren Waldron, Carys White, and Lacey Wilson. The production is also stage managed by Paige Goolden and Emily Bukowy, Cedar Creek High School students. The orchestra is also comprised of student musicians: Yvonne Buason, Rebecca Einwechter, Hannah Goolden, Cara Grunwald, Gracie Harris, Isaiah Hymans, and Nathan Mangold.