Shown in the back row, from left, are academic team adviser Michael Padover, Stephen Schau, Jake Nawrocki, Joe Petrongolo and academic team adviser John Gazo. In the middle row, from left are Gracie Harris, Evan Theoharis, Dylan Vergara and Matthew McNabb. Kneeling, from left, are Madelyn Lee, Matthew Houseworth and Andrew Mahieu.

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City won the 2020 Brain Brawl Academic Competition on Tuesday Feb. 25 held at Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township.

In addition, Cedar Creek's second team placed second in the event. This is the first time in school history that the Cedar Creek Academic Team swept the top two spots. Mainland Regional High School in Linwood came in third. Fourteen teams from across South Jersey competed in the event.

Members of the first-place team, Cedar Creek Maroon, are Matthew McNabb, Dylan Vergara, Jake Nawrocki, Joe Petrongolo and Evan Theoharis.

Members of the second-place team, Cedar Creek Green, are Andrew Mahieu, Gracie Harris, Stephen Schau, Matthew Houseworth and Madelyn Lee.

