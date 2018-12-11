Celebrate, green holiday-style

As we celebrate the religious and cultural significance of this time and usher in a new year, we must remember that the Earth needs our best wishes, deeds and resolutions, too. Dedicating some of our energies, discussions and actions toward Earth stewardship can be a cleansing, renewing and unifying holiday theme.
How about decorating naturally while supporting local businesses by buying a live or cut tree for your recycled and handmade decorations? A replanted live tree will be a treasure for generations, while a properly recycled cut tree is valuable when chipped for mulch, soil amendment or left whole for dune building or erosion-control projects.
Using LED lighting for your decorating themes is certainly recommended. In fact, why not take the opportunity and initiative to change out the lighting in your house to LED for a significant reduction in your electricity demand? You can take your old lighting strings to your electronic recycling drop-off center. The industry can reclaim the metals for recycling. The holidays are a great time to remember to recycle electronics that way and also as a reminder, if you must give gifts with batteries, to only purchase ones that can use rechargeable batteries.
Involve everyone's creativity by spending time making decorations from recyclable or biodegradable items such as sprigs, branches, paper, all manner of recycled “maker” materials or even edible arrangements of fruits and nuts prepared for humans and/or wildlife. Outdoor arrangements that involve the celebration of wildlife are especially interesting and rewarding. Wrapping material abounds with many options of recycled paper, cloth and decorated cardboard to name a few. A little nontoxic paint and paste can help the imagination soar.
Consider clutter-free gifts: movie, theater or concert tickets, a subscription, gym or yoga studio trial period, baked goods (even fruitcake), a trip or tour, a nice bottle of wine or the one-size-fits-all gift certificate or cash. How about a donation to the favorite cause of the person receiving your gift?
By all means, use, or at least have a discussion about, thrift stores such as the ReStore by Habitat For Humanity. These places are great opportunities for gifts but also a fine opportunity to “de-clutter” (a great New Year’s Resolution). Spreading the word that items can be donated there as well as purchased can be valuable information and conversation and can make many folks happy down the road.
Don’t forget, we will soon be using our own shopping bags at stores, so they make nice gifts for anyone. Also, consider reusable straws and takeout containers as gifts or for when you go out for a meal. There are many items available already to make the transition to plastic-trash reduction less painful.
If you travel, please turn your thermostat way down and use programmable switching to control any lighting you wish to leave on at night.
There are endless ways to decorate, gift, entertain and celebrate in ways that leave no trace of trash, wasted energy or clutter, just good memories and plans for the future.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.