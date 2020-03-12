031220_gal_ehc_bucketfillers

Exemplifying the Trait of Responsibility

Sebastian Silverio, Jaimely Melendez, Tony Nixon, James Allen-Downing, Hayden Zipfel, Shayla Martin, Santana Cratch-Atkins, Danna Rivera-Amaya, Sofia VanFossen, Shane Martin, Leonardo Martinez, Brennin Velazquez, Ethan Silipigni, K’Saan Summers, Da’San Collier, Robert Perez, Donaysha Pomales-Bianco, and not photographed is Sophie Smith and Ja’Laysha Travis. Students are photographed with Student Resource Officer Edward Riegel Jr. and Sgt. Jen Hurley.

 Toni Michel / Provided

Exemplifying the Trait of Responsibility

Sebastian Silverio, Jaimely Melendez, Tony Nixon, James Allen-Downing, Hayden Zipfel, Shayla Martin, Santana Cratch-Atkins, Danna Rivera-Amaya, Sofia VanFossen, Shane Martin, Leonardo Martinez, Brennin Velazquez, Ethan Silipigni, K’Saan Summers, Da’San Collier, Robert Perez, Donaysha Pomales-Bianco, and not photographed is Sophie Smith and Ja’Laysha Travis. Students are photographed with Student Resource Officer Edward Riegel Jr. and Sgt. Jen Hurley.

Load comments