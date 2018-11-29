Chess club at Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township library branch's drop-in chess club for all ages, dubbed Knights of the Square Table, met Saturday, Nov. 17.
Designed to foster intellectual growth while having fun, the informal club teaches players new to the game and also holds casual club tournaments. Members not only interact with one another as they learn the game, but also coach each other into becoming better chess players.
If you have any interest in playing chess, this club is for you. Join members 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, for the last club date of the year at the Atlantic County Library System Galloway Township branch.