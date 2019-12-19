Are you looking for a place to celebrate Christmas this year?
The Absecon-Galloway Ecumenical Ministerium has put together this calendar of services. So if you are looking for a church home, want to re-create some holiday memories, or maybe have some questions about the Christian faith, you are invited to attend any or all of these services from different traditions and backgrounds.
• Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road, Absecon — CHRISTMAS EVE: 4 p.m. children's service, 5 p.m. contemporary service, 7 p.m. candlelight traditional service (early), 11 p.m. candlelight traditional service (late)
• Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon — CHRISTMAS EVE: 6 p.m. candlelight service with cookies and carols afterward
• Highland Community Church, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Galloway Township — CHRISTMAS EVE: 6:30 p.m. candlelight service
• Reformation Lutheran Church, 633 S. New York Road, Galloway Township — CHRISTMAS EVE: 3 p.m. candlelight family service, 7 p.m. candlelight family service, 9:30 p.m. candlelight traditional service
• St. Mark & All Saints Episcopal Church, 429 S. Pitney Road, Galloway Township — DEC. 22: 5 p.m. blue Christmas service (for those suffering grief), CHRISTMAS EVE: 4:30 p.m. children and family service, 7:30 p.m. carols and hymns with solemn Mass at 8 p.m., CHRISTMAS DAY: 10 a.m. nativity Mass
