Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Pitman Adams enlisted as a soldier in the Civil War on Feb. 29, 1864, two months after he turned 18. He was the youngest son of John Q. Adams of Port Republic. He was assigned to Company E, New Jersey 10th Infantry Regiment. In June he lost his right arm in the Battle of Cold Harbor, where thousands of Union soldiers were killed or wounded in a hopeless assault on the well defended-positions of Robert E. Lee's army. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant later stated that he regretted that assault. Pitman was sent to Christian Street Hospital in Philadelphia, the first Civil War hospital, and then back home to Port Republic. There, on Sept. 18, 1864, Pitman died of Typhoid Fever which he likely contracted while in the hospital.
The museum is open to all, Saturdays 11:00 to 2:00, on Jimmie Leeds Road in the municipal complex.
