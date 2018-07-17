GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Classic car enthusiasts from all over South Jersey gathered in Smithville on Friday to show off their rides.
Cars from as early as the 1930s filled the parking lot for the bimonthly Smithville Car Cruise.
“We get different people here all the time,” said Jim Thompson, a Galloway resident whose 1932 Ford Sedan Delivery was on display. “There’s different cars here every night. There’s a few cars at this event that aren’t normally here.”
The event was not a contest with judges and awards, it was more of an opportunity to hang out with fellow car enthusiasts and see what they are driving.
“The people like the cars, and we like to show them,” said Thompson.
The Smithville Car Cruises are held every second and fourth Friday. All are invited to attend. Just drive to the side parking lot of the Village Greene and park between 5 and 8 p.m.