College achievements

Gabrielle Cruz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

Rebecca Roesch, Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

Enrique Gaytan, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania

Victoria McCulley, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Kira McCully, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Samantha Reynolds, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Peyton Scandin, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Dani Wallace, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Harrison Hepding, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Raynah Katzen, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Mackenzie Nigro, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Erin Shober, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Kylie Patterson, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.

Ben Cacioppo, a graduate of Mainland Regional High School whose parents live in Somers Point, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Amber Angelucci, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Vermont.

Jenelle Renee Gobel, of Egg Harbor Township, graduated Dec. 20, from Clemson University with a master of science degree in parks, recreation and tourism management.

Sarah Alley, of Egg Harbor Township, received part time honors during the fall 2018 semester at the State University of New York at Canton. The award stands alongside the college's dean's list and president's list as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.