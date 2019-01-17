College achievements

Gabrielle Cruz, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.
Rebecca Roesch, Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
Enrique Gaytan, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania
Victoria McCulley, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
Kira McCully, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Samantha Reynolds, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Peyton Scandin, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Dani Wallace, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Harrison Hepding, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Raynah Katzen, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Mackenzie Nigro, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Erin Shober, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Kylie Patterson, of Mays Landing, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Rhode Island.
Ben Cacioppo, a graduate of Mainland Regional High School whose parents live in Somers Point, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
Amber Angelucci, of Marmora, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Vermont.
Jenelle Renee Gobel, of Egg Harbor Township, graduated Dec. 20, from Clemson University with a master of science degree in parks, recreation and tourism management.
Sarah Alley, of Egg Harbor Township, received part time honors during the fall 2018 semester at the State University of New York at Canton. The award stands alongside the college's dean's list and president's list as one of the top awards given for academic success at the college.