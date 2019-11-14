We are already into the fall season and dealing with the rites of fall: the falling of the leaves, the expired garden plants, flowers and all manner of organic material. In most cases, most if not all leaves can be used as mulch onsite. Leaves falling beneath trees and bushes in the forest benefit it by returning carbon to the soil and enriching the tilth, insulation and vitality of soil and roots. Beneficial native organisms overwinter on leaves and stems, so spring is really the time to deal with clearing out any plant residue.
Until such beautiful time when we can all contribute biodegradable organic material and household garbage toward methane production by anaerobic digestion, we can deal with all of these materials on our own! It’s not too late to start a compost pile. In fact, when all of the beautiful leaves cover your yard, it may be the ideal time to learn the art and science of composting.
Composting is the natural decomposition process during which organic materials break down and create a nutrient rich soil amendment called humus.
Home composting allows you to take control of managing your yard and kitchen waste on your own property. It is also an effective way to reduce the trash burden by keeping valuable, nutrient-rich garbage out of your waste cans at the curb.
You can combine leaves and thin or chipped woody materials (browns or carbonaceous materials) with wetter, green, nitrogen-rich materials (greens), such as vegetable and fruit scraps, and grass clippings in a pile or preferably in a bin or series of bins specially made for speedy composting. The bin/pile needs to be placed directly on the ground so that there will be a direct invitation to the healthy microorganisms that are responsible for the decomposition. By layering the brown materials and green materials in an approximate ratio of two parts brown to one part green, adding water during dry spells and turning or at least poking deep holes into the pile, you will have a finished humus in one to six months depending on the number of warm days and the configuration of your piles.
Ready-made bins can be purchased from the Galloway Township Office of Sustainability, or you can easily download instructions and options for building your own. From my experience, the best way to control the process is through keeping browns nearby to your closed composter in an open wire bin. That way you can mix and put your garbage right into the closed bin and surround it with browns for odor and pest control. Also, it works really well to put galvanized wire mesh “hardware cloth” under the closed composter to keep mice and other critters from populating the space! The microorganisms have no problem navigating around that. This is definitely a situation where it can be said that it’s not rocket science to compost; but the more you work with the materials, the more familiar you will become with what works best, how to avoid smells and pests and what to do with the incredibly powerful and valuable soil amendment you have created.
So, contact the Galloway Township Office of Sustainability at 609-652-3700, ext. 209, for more information on purchasing a composter or two or for great advice on waste avoidance around the home or yard. Let’s see if we can get by with handling organic waste onsite instead of wasting time, money, government services etc. to get rid of it unnecessarily.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.