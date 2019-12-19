Cedar Creek High School recognized their Students of the Month for November.
photo, front row, from left, Ariel McAllister, Dy'Mond Wilson, Stacey Ngo, Michael Keough,
Gabby Smith.
back row, from left, Staff Member of the Month Jim Brownhill, students Jeff Marano,
Malachi Max Melton, Steven Cramer.
