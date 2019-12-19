121919_gal_ehc_ccofmonth cc som nov

Cedar Creek High School recognized their Students of the Month for November.

photo, front row, from left, Ariel McAllister, Dy'Mond Wilson, Stacey Ngo, Michael Keough,

Gabby Smith.

back row, from left, Staff Member of the Month Jim Brownhill, students Jeff Marano,

Malachi Max Melton, Steven Cramer.

