Congrats to the September CCHS Students of the Month

Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Gabriella Luko, Gracie Harris, Katriana Pacheco and Kyra Erikson.

Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Chris Fowler, Cole Culleny, Michael Stokes, Staff Member of the Month Liz McMahon, and Clarence Bohatila.

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Cedar Creek High School recognized their Students of the Month for September.

