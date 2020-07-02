Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
The Joseph L. Conover family stands in its New York Road dooryard for this photo in Oceanville, circa 1905. On the left is daughter Rebecca Conover, then grandson Orville Conover, and Malinda and Joseph. Joseph was a lifelong Oceanville resident and bayman who married fellow Oceanville native Malinda Smith in 1861. According to census records, it appears that little Orville is Rebecca's son. When Joseph died intestate in 1915, his numerous heirs gave the house to Rebecca, who by that time had married Madden Doughty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.