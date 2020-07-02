The Joseph L. Conover family stood in their New York Road dooryard for this photo in Oceanville, circa 1905. On the left is daughter Rebecca Conover, then grandson Orville Conover, and Malinda and Joseph. Joseph was a lifelong Oceanville resident and bayman who married fellow Oceanville native Malinda Smith in 1861. According to census records it appears that little Orville is Rebecca's son. When Joseph died intestate in 1915, his numerous heirs gave the house to Rebecca, who by that time had married Madden Doughty.