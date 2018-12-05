Conover house in Conovertown — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Micajah Conover built this house in (where else!) Conovertown on an acre of land carved out of his father Daniel's lot, circa 1885. This house is owned today by Micajah's great-grandchildren.
Written on the back of this photo sometime in the 1920s: "The Residence of Mrs. Micajah Conover, North Absecon, NJ. The electric lights are in sight of our house and we have the Bell Telephone that connects us with the world, if we do live on the outskirts of it."
