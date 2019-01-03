Conservation Efforts and Developing A Land Ethic

“There are some that can do without wild things, and some who cannot. ... Like winds and sunsets, wild things were taken for granted until progress began to do away with them."
These words were written by American conservationist and educator Aldo Leopold (1887-1948). He dedicated his life’s work toward making a case for a moral and ethical approach by all of us toward more sustainable usage of our resources.
“There is yet no ethic dealing with man’s relation to land and to animals and plants which grow upon it. ... The land relation is still strictly economic, entailing privileges but not obligations.”
Out of curiosity, while traveling in southern Wisconsin to see the Frank Lloyd Wright estate, Taliesin, we side-tripped to the Leopold Center, made recently from trees that had been planted on a barren, sandy farm many years ago by the Leopold family. In “The Shack,” an old chicken coop that they would come to visit while working to restore that land, Aldo Leopold contemplated and wrote about the relationship of humans and nature. Much like John Muir and Henry David Thoreau before him, he rejoiced in nature, mourned its demise and worked hard through word and deed to raise a greater consciousness.
“All ethics have so far evolved resting upon a single premise: that the individual is a member of a community of interdependent parts. ... His instincts prompt him to compete for his place in that community, but his ethics prompt him also to co-operate.”
Leopold wrote a series of essays, compiled in a book called “A Sand County Almanac.” If you would like some food for thought, check with your local library or order a copy for your own online or from the Leopold Foundation at aldoleopoldfoundation.org.
“The Land Ethic simply enlarges the boundaries of the community to include soils, waters, plants and animals; collectively: the land.”
In our time, a movement is underway to create a constitutional amendment guaranteeing what should be an inalienable right to clean air, water and land. Such a “green amendment” is based on a “land ethic” that guides decisions so that we treat the Earth as an equal partner in deliberations. We are still largely unevolved in that arena, with protests, vigils, lawsuits and endless disputes about how to treat natural places and creatures. No, we don’t all have to live in the bushes and eat just berries, but there is a balance to be struck between the harvesting of the Earth’s bounty and the health of the planet, with all of its features and inhabitants. A vigorous vetting and recognition of science should continue to inspire us to realize greater possibilities and help to set benchmarks under such a constitutional amendment.
Leopold died in 1948 while fighting a fire on his neighbor’s farm. That alone is worth contemplation, not unlike contemplating the brave men and women who have laid down their lives for our country. As we begom the New Year, let’s hear Leopold’s call to be guided by a “Land Ethic” like Lincoln’s call for us to summon up our “better angels.” This is an effort to further align ourselves with a healthier natural world.
Happy New Year, everyone!
