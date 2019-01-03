Cooper Levenson holiday cards feature student artwork

Five area schoolchildren will see their artwork professionally published in holiday cards sent by Atlantic City-based law firm Cooper Levenson.
The firm’s annual holiday art contest encourages students to engage in the arts, and underscores Cooper Levenson’s support of charities in the communities it serves. The holiday cards noted that, in lieu of corporate gifts, the Atlantic City office will contribute to Let Us Eat – Please Inc., a charity formed by the firm’s founding partner, the late James L. Cooper.
The following five winners were chosen from the hundreds of entries submitted:
• Amayah Cruse, an eighth-grade student in the Egg Harbor City School District
• Joshua Castillo, an eighth-grade student in the Egg Harbor City School District
• Samantha McDow, a sixth-grade student in the Hamilton Township School District
• Paisley Migliacco, a fifth-grade student in the Hammonton School District
• Avery Street, an eighth-grade student in the Evesham School District
Student winners receive a $50 gift card and a cupcake party for their classes. The students’ teachers also receive a $100 gift card to use for art supplies. The students and teachers will be honored at upcoming Board of Education meetings.
Cooper Levenson is a full-service law firm since 1957, with 75 attorneys and New Jersey offices in Atlantic City and Cherry Hill. The firm has additional offices in Bear, Delaware, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Las Vegas. For more information, see cooperlevenson.com.