The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Council agrees to remove one tennis court, renovate two others

EGG HARBOR CITY — Dan McGinnis of the Key Rec Association addressed the Egg Harbor City Council at its Thursday, March 28, meeting to request funding to repair the tennis courts at their fields on Buffalo Avenue.

Presently there are three courts, all of which have severe cracking.

“The courts are a disgrace,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. “We have money in our dedicated recreation fund available to make the repairs.”

McGinnis said they were originally quoted a figure of $19,000 to seal the cracks, resurface the courts and add new nets. In order to make it more cost effective, the association decided to remove one court and add it to the field. The cost to renovate the remaining two courts would be $14,000.

Council voted unanimously to proceed with the project. The work is expected to be completed this spring.

Another agenda item proved to be somewhat more contentious. Ryan Hacker was seeking permission to extend the three-month approval he received last July to locate a food truck at 111 White Horse Pike.

“It’s not fair to the restaurants that pay taxes and other costs,” Council President Robert Ross said. “Other food truck owners will want to follow. We won’t be able to turn them down.”

“You can’t compare a brick and mortar establishment to a food truck,” Hacker said.

“I’m in favor of entrepreneurship,” Councilman Joseph Ricci said. “However, we should increase the permit fee, though, and he should be required to maintain the grounds.”

Hacker paid a $250 permit fee for the previous approval.

Following a vote of 5 to 2 in favor of approval, with two abstentions, it was agreed that property owner Tom Ade will be asked to attend the next meeting to discuss parameters of the approval, including the length of the permit and the cost.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti presented awards to members of the Egg Harbor City Crusaders Cape Atlantic League Junior Basketball League champions. She also recognized the American Red Cross and declared March American Red Cross Month in Egg Harbor City.

