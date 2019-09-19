Following up on a previous article about the Tuckerton Seaport; the “Life On The Edge” exhibit there warrants further comment!
The Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve studies and educates about the Mullica River, its bays, tributaries and wetlands. Much of this is part of Galloway Township.
The natural environment of the Cousteau reserve has affected individual lives and communities. Just as nature has molded the area’s cultures, the people of the region have shaped landscapes, communities, buildings, water craft, tools, art and traditions to the their particular visions, preferences and economic needs. Examples include:
1. Clearing the land: The native pine and oak forests of the Cousteau reserve’s borders were used to fire the furnaces for the glass, iron and charcoal industries. White cedar stands were cut for building ships and other structures.
2. Cycles of deforestation and restoration through fires: The Pine Barrens have been cut or burned out at least three times over.
3. Altering ecosystems: Extensive marshland areas were drained or filled to control mosquitoes or to create land for agriculture or development.
4. Fisheries: Management and restoration strategies have been established to assist and maintain marine assets.
5. Reshaping waterfront and bottom: Harbors and channels were once deep enough for the largest ships that entered during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Demands for dredging and dredge spoils are increasing.
The habitats that encompass the Cousteau reserve have undergone profound changes since the arrival of the first Europeans. The residents of the region now face difficult issues: population increases and development of rural landscapes; recreational activities superceding seafood harvesting and other commerce; traditional communities dispersing and ways of life disappearing; newcomers arriving with diverse backgrounds, interests and expectations. These transformations have historically redefined the way citizens interact with the estuary.
Today, the people who use and enjoy the river and coastal natural resources are from varied backgrounds: the business community; watermen; upstream farmers of cranberries and blueberries; lifelong residents; newcomers; recreational boaters; developers and tourists. They have widely varying and conflicting opinions over which of the natural resources are most important and worth preserving. What divides them are their respective histories; each group sees the area’s problems and solutions through the lens of their own experience. What will bring them together is a better understanding of all experiences and perspectives. The Cousteau reserve brings those perspectives together for all to experience through its research, exhibits like “Life On The Edge”, and frequent educational programs for the public at the Tuckerton Seaport as well as at the reserve's headquarters at 130 Great Bay Blvd. in Tuckerton.
Check out jcnerr.org or call 609-812-0649, ext. 206, for more information and a look at the Cousteau reserve's offerings.
