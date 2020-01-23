GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly Craft with Company DIY crafting for adults program Thursday, Jan. 9, sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The group made coasters and trivets from up-cycled wine corks.
Sign up for Craft with Company on Thursdays, March 12, at 6 p.m. The evening programs are free to all adults, however as space is limited, registration is required. March will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. (Crafts are subject to change.)
To allow more people a chance to participate in our monthly adult crafts, attendees may not be able to participate consecutive months.
The library is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached at 609-652-2352 or online at atlanticlibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.