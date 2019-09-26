GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly Craft with Company crafting event for adults Thursday, Sept. 12, part of its free program series held the second Thursday of every month.
September’s project was creating recycled aluminum-can planters.
The events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. Crafts are subject to change. Currently planned in upcoming months:
• 6 p.m. Oct. 10 — pumpkin craft
• 6 p.m. Nov. 14 — Thanksgiving centerpiece craft
• 6 p.m. Dec. 12 — holiday craft
All those ages 18 and up are invited to join in the crafting fun over the next few months. Registration is required as space is limited.
The Galloway library is at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.
