083018_gal_ehc_library
The Creation Stations program at the Egg Harbor City branch of the Atlantic County Library System on Aug. 7 was deemed a success. Various craft stations were set up for lots of fun. Children had a great time making shakers and shaking them at the adults. In the back row, from left, are James Flanagan, 5, and Aiden Flanagan, 7, in Galloway Township for the summer, and 10-year-old Lanie Pagan, of Mullica Township. In the front row, from left, are Phaedra Pagan, 6, and Clara Pagan, 5, both of Mullica Township.

 Karen Nowalsky / submitted

