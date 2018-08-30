The Creation Stations program at the Egg Harbor City branch of the Atlantic County Library System on Aug. 7 was deemed a success. Various craft stations were set up for lots of fun. Children had a great time making shakers and shaking them at the adults. In the back row, from left, are James Flanagan, 5, and Aiden Flanagan, 7, in Galloway Township for the summer, and 10-year-old Lanie Pagan, of Mullica Township. In the front row, from left, are Phaedra Pagan, 6, and Clara Pagan, 5, both of Mullica Township.
Creation Stations at the Egg Harbor City library
Jacklyn McQuarrie
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
