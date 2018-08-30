In 2017, there were 395 homeless households in Atlantic County. This number included families of only one adult with minor children, some of whom were only 5 years of age or younger. In 2013, 68 percent of homeless children in Atlantic County were under 5.
What is to be done? Family Promise of Atlantic County is a nonprofit, nondenominational, ecumenical charity that provides shelter, food and other urgently needed services for homeless families in Atlantic County.
Family Promise’s overriding goal is the preservation of the family unit and the protection of the children, the most vulnerable of all.
On Sunday, Sept. 16, people can help Family Promise by dining between noon and 9 p.m. at the Crossroads Bar & Grill, 151 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City.
Crossroads has agreed to contribute 15 percent of all food orders taken during that time to Family Promise.
Family Promise urges everyone to dine with friends at Crossroads Bar & Grill on Sept. 16. Diners will have a delicious meal while helping Family Promise help the most needy and the most vulnerable residents of the community.