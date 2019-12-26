Cub Scout Will Brust, of Troop 634 Galloway Township, led a drive for socks, scarves and gloves in support of Adopt a Boarding Home, which is a holiday initiative coordinated by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. Through the program, 166 individuals residing in local boarding homes received a gift bag. Brust is shown at the Galloway office on Dec. 11.
