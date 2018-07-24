EGG HARBOR CITY — More than 100 friends and family members of Dillon Garth gathered at Egg Harbor City Lake on Saturday to dedicate a dock built in his memory. It was a fitting tribute for one who loved outdoor activities including fishing and hunting.
Eighteen-year-old Dillon died July 19, 2013, in Hamilton Township as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident while working as a mechanic's helper for Craig Testing Boring Co. Dillon had graduated from Cedar Creek High School a month before the accident.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the Garth family for this beautiful dock and flag,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti told the crowd. “It certainly enhances the Egg Harbor City Lake but most importantly serves a fitting memorial to their dear son Dillon who was an avid and astute sportsman.”
“I would also like to thank the many volunteers you see here on the list for their hard work, commitment and effort in getting this job done. While Egg Harbor City may not be perfect, one thing we can all agree on is that we are now and have always been a close-knit community. When one member suffers, we all feel the pain and lend our love and support.”
Dillon’s father, John, thanked all of those who contributed funds, time, supplies and equipment to make the project feasible.
“Dillon loved to fish. I get frustrated in two minutes. He could be out for hours, catch nothing and be anxious to go back out the next day,” John said. “Hopefully this will be a place where fathers can take their sons and share a special moment.”