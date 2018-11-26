Driving: The task at hand

During the holidays, with all of the added traffic and bustle, it is more important than ever to revisit the sustainability of our driving habits.
I know, I know, “It’s that other driver’s fault!” or “Why don’t the police get that so-and-so? “
The fact is that we are all sharing the roads, but unfortunately, we don’t always share the same driving ethics. To one person a yellow traffic light means “slow to a stop,” while to another it means “floor it." Road rage, distracted driving, weather and road conditions, knowledge or lack thereof of rules of the road make driving quite the minefield to navigate.
Regardless, if all that we can do is to be the best drivers we can be, then that’s what we should concentrate on.
How do we get to our best possible point of driver competency? Being honest with ourselves is a huge component. Do you really remember the laws and rules of the road? How is your vision and do you have the right glasses, if needed, to drive both day and night? Is the vehicle ready for the road? Do you spend enough time to clear off ice and snow before driving? What do you do about the cellphone while driving — honestly? Do you get enough sleep and do you know the side effects of medications, whether prescription or off the shelf ? Do you pull off the road if you must use the cellphone? Do you make a habit of one-handed driving while eating/drinking/fiddling with electronic controls etc.? Does anyone even know what “ten and two” means anymore? And, of course, there’s always the consideration of staying hydrated instead of desiccating yourself between restroom opportunities. It is always a good practice to use facilities when available, even pre-emptively; you never know when that unexpected traffic jam will crop up and make you extremely uncomfortable and, well, not at the top of your driving abilities. Similarly, do you allow more than enough time to get to your destination?
Vehicles keep getting more sophisticated in ways that protect us in crashes, but still we have to consider ourselves the ultimate “captains of the ship,” with full attention and integration into all processes involved. Air bags, cruise control, crumple zones, lane departure beeps, smart braking, back-up cameras, hands-free voice controls etc. are great advances. However, nothing changes the fact that we hold the fates of ourselves, loved ones and strangers in our hands as we zoom about in cocoons of steel and plastic. I’m not sure that autonomous vehicles are a good mix into today’s traffic, but there could certainly be prospects for that technology to move masses of vehicles in tightly controlled lanes and routes.
So, as we get our own acts together, remember that we have the right and perhaps duty to report aggressive and dangerous driving situations to road officials or law enforcement personnel, but we should avoid getting drawn into confrontations with people clearly looking for trouble. There is still, of course, room for being “a good Samaritan” to assist others, but again be prepared with supplies and common sense.
Prepare for a more confident, safe and ultimately more enjoyable drive to get from Point A to Point B, so we can all look forward to seeing each other “down the road.”
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.