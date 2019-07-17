Recipient: Chloe Verderber

Hometown: Galloway, NJ

High School: Absegami High School

University: Rider University

Bio: Chloe Verderber is a recent graduate of Absegami High School where she graduated with honors. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-Music Honor Society, and the Math Honor Society. This fall, Chloe will be attending Rider University, where she plans to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.