Dunkin’ awards 25 high school seniors and college students with $2,000 each in academic scholarships to the institution of their choice.
Philadelphia, PA. (July 16, 2019) – Dunkin' and its greater Philadelphia-area franchisees, in partnership with Scholarship America, today announced the recipients of its tenth annual Regional Scholarship Program, which helps high school seniors and college students in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware pursue a part-time or full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice.
From more than 2,000 applicants, Dunkin’ and Scholarship America selected 25 students to receive $2,000 academic scholarships to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2019. New for 2019, Dunkin’s Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program was open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Dunkin’ awarded a total of $50,000 to the 25 recipients who were selected based on their academic records, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their schools and local communities.
To date, the Dunkin’ Philadelphia Regional Scholarship Program has awarded $400,000 in scholarships to 250 outstanding high school seniors and college students. The program was founded in 2009 by Dunkin’s Philadelphia-area franchisees as a way to ease the financial burden of college for students throughout the region.
“On behalf of my fellow franchisees, we are honored to award these exceptional students with the 2019 Dunkin’ Regional Scholarships,” said Perry Shah, local Dunkin’ franchisee and Philadelphia regional advertising committee chairman. “As we celebrate the scholarship program’s tenth anniversary, we are so proud to see it continue to grow and support students here in our local communities. We are honored to have the opportunity to further students' educational goals and look forward to the amazing achievements these future leaders will accomplish.”
The 2019 Dunkin’ Scholarship Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at The Touchdown Club at Lincoln Financial Field.
The 2019 Dunkin’ Scholarship Award Recipients are as follows:
Atlantic County, NJ
• Chloe Verderber: Galloway, NJ, Absegami High School
Berks County, PA
• Dana Schultz: Sinking Spring, PA, Wilson High School
• Joanna Helm: Wyomissing, PA, Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School
Bucks County, PA
• Dhruv Parekh: Bensalem, PA, Bensalem High School
• Kaitlyn Kobol: Yardley, PA, Pennsbury High School
• Luke Faucette: Sellersville, PA, Calvary Baptist School
• Mikayla Fuentes: Quakertown, PA, Quakertown Community High School
• Nicholas Eissler: Chalfont, PA, Pennridge High School
Camden County, NJ
• Sara Gonzalez: Stratford, NJ, Sterling High School
Chester County, PA
• Jayna Bruno: Landenberg, PA, Kennett High School
• Luke Cowart: Kennett Square, PA, Unionville High School
• Molly Hohner: Kennett Square, PA, Kennett High School
Delaware County, PA
• Alyssa Maldonado: Newtown Square, PA, Great Valley High School
• Jesse Hickman: Norwood, PA, Interboro High School
Gloucester County, NJ
• Celina Morello: National Park, NJ, Gateway Regional High School
• John Cooper: Deptford, NJ, Deptford Township High School
• Katherine Conway: Mantua, NJ, Gloucester County Institute of Technology
Mercer County, NJ
• Gwenyth Van Doren: Trenton, NJ, Saint Timothy’s School
Montgomery County, PA
• Ava Rosen: Plymouth Meeting, PA, Plymouth Whitemarsh High School
• Courtney Sabanas: Lansdale, PA, North Penn High School
• Daniel Trout: Telford, PA, Souderton Area High School
• Margaret Bond: Huntingdon Valley, PA, Lower Moreland High School
• Matthew Purcell: Huntingdon Valley, PA, Father Judge High School
• Patricia Templeton: Roslyn, PA, Bishop McDevitt High School
New Castle County, DE
• Alison Candy: Middletown, DE, Appoquinimink High School