EGG HARBOR CIY — The American Legion Elmer Rudolph Post No. 158 and auxiliary is hosting a Veterans Day Community Ceremony 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
The ceremony will take place at 527 Philadelphia Ave. and will honor all those who served. Guest speaker will be state Sen. Chris Brown.
Brown served in the U.S. Army from 1987-2009. He is an American Legion member and served honorably during the first Persian Gulf War. During Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, he was attached to the 82nd Airborne Division, where he was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantryman Badge for his service while spearheading the ground offense into Iraq. In 2008, Brown was activated for war a second time by the U.S. Army to serve his country in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Light refreshments will follow the ceremony.
