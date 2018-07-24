EGG HARBOR CITY — For months, Ryan Hacker has tried to convince City Council to allow him to operate a food truck near the train station on Atlantic Avenue. He was unsuccessful until the council meeting July 19.
Hacker had entered into an agreement with Thomas Ade, owner of the former Crossfire restaurant at 111 White Horse Pike, to set up his truck in the parking lot. Ade was represented by attorney Mark Emmer at the meeting. Emmer told council Hacker was seeking permission to operate his truck at the location for a 90-day trial period. If he is satisfied with the business he gets during that period, he would consider purchasing the building to open a restaurant.
“This application is different than his original because it is on private rather than public property,” City Solicitor James Carroll said. “The property owner is responsible to make sure it is run responsibly. This being a trial basis, it could lead to a new ordinance to regulate food trucks in the city.”
Council voted 6-2 to grant Hacker permission to operate his truck from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15 for a fee of $250.
“It’s not fair that you pay $250 when existing restaurants are paying $6,000 or $7,000 to operate their businesses,” said Councilman Mason Wright, who voted against the approval along with Councilman Robert Ross.
“I think you are looking for a loophole,” Councilwoman Donna Heist said.
Hacker said his menu would consist of Latin American comfort food and that he would be open evenings and weekends. He said he would offer the same menu if he purchased the restaurant.
After the vote, a question arose as to whether tables would be permitted on the site. It was decided Hacker would meet with the zoning officer to make that determination.
In other business, council passed an ordinance to create four-way stops at three intersections. The affected intersections are Beethoven Street and St. Louis Avenue, Claudius Street and St. Louis Avenue, and Claudius Street and Havana Avenue.
Council also introduced an ordinance that would introduce penalties for excessive use of municipal services for calls to the Police Department. Councilman Clifford Mays was the lone objector.
“It may not be administered equally,” he said. “It will be pick-and-choose.”
“This has been done in other communities with no sign of abuse by officials,” Council President Ed Dennis said. “It is a needed tool for our Police Department.”
A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the Aug. 9 council meeting.