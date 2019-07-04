EGG HARBOR CITY — In 2013, the Egg Harbor City Council enacted an ordinance that required the registration of vacant and abandoned structures. Based on a challenge by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the council unanimously voted to amend that ordinance at its Thursday, June 27, meeting.
The amendment states, ”not withstanding any ordinances to the contrary, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and any loan service acting on their behalf shall be exempt from payment of any registration fee for any property registered under Chapter 213 Article III as well as from payment of any fines or penalties otherwise permitted to be assessed by Chapter 213 Article III or other ordinance that addresses vacant property.”
Under the ordinance, any form used to register a property subject to Chapter 213 Article III shall provide a place for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or any loan servicer acting on their behalf to indicate their exempt status. Failure to do so will not waive the right to claim exempt status but may require the registering party to reregister a property to indicate the exempt status.
The original ordinance established a process to address the deterioration and blight of the municipality’s neighborhoods caused by an increasing amount of abandoned, foreclosed or distressed real property within the city, and to identify, regulate, limit and reduce the number of abandoned properties within the municipality. It also included registration fees as well as fines for violations.
Councilman Angelo Lello expressed concern that banks will now challenge the ordinance as well.
“That is possible,” city solicitor Jim Carroll said. “The original ordinance was passed when there were a lot of foreclosures in the city. That is not as big a problem now and property values have been going up.”