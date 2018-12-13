Egg Harbor City event offers info for parents, fun for kids

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Coalition for a Safe Community and the city public schools co-sponsored a Festival of Hope at the Community School on Thursday, Dec. 6.
The event provided an opportunity for the adults to be linked with community resource providers in the gymnasium including those providing utility payment assistance, food assistance, family services and health screenings. Meanwhile their children participated in youth events in the cafeteria including face painting, creating holiday photo frames and posing for photos with Santa.
Attendees also enjoyed a wide variety of cookies, pretzel bites and hot chocolate.