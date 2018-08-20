EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Lake was the site for the 22nd annual Junior Olympics on Saturday, Aug. 18. The event was sponsored by the city Police Department, Municipal Alliance and Kiwanis Club.
Each of the participating youngsters received a T-shirt and school supplies. Following the opening ceremony numerous contests took place, including a dock-to-shore race, a potato sack race and crab walk race.
Following the contests, the participants were treated to hot dogs, juice and potato chips served by the Kiwanis Club members.