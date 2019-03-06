Egg Harbor City man among State Parole Board interns in fall

TRENTON — At January’s monthly board meeting, New Jersey State Parole Board Chairman Samuel J. Plumeri Jr. and State Parole Board members congratulated the students, including one from Egg Harbor City, who participated in the agency’s internship program, which is aimed at providing meaningful, hands-on, work-learning experiences to qualified college students and graduates entering the job market.
Jacob Kertz, a Stockton University student from Egg Harbor City, was one of the interns in the fall session.
The program not only benefits the interns but also the State Parole Board, because it enables the agency the chance to engage with today’s students to gain a stronger understanding of their interests in law enforcement and parole administration. Approved interns are given the opportunity to put theory into practice while gaining an understanding of the New Jersey State Parole Board while exploring potential career options.
“On behalf of the entire New Jersey State Parole Board, I want to offer congratulations to these young men and women who participated in our internship program and are headed out into the professional world,” said Chairman Plumeri. “The State Parole Board is fortunate to have some of the best and brightest individuals working for the agency and we stand proud in knowing that we can assist these students by providing them with a snapshot of what we do here each and every day.”
The New Jersey State Parole Board Internship Program has three sessions throughout the year: spring, summer and fall. To learn more about the program, see www.state.nj.us/parole/recruitment.html.