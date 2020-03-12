PARSIPPANY — Egg Harbor City received a safety award at Statewide Insurance Fund’s annual reorganization meeting, held Feb. 6 at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park.

The city received the Workers Compensation award which recognizes Fund Members who demonstrated a commitment to maintaining safety procedures and PEOSHA regulatory compliance, which resulted in improved workers compensation claim frequency and severity during 2019.

Statewide Insurance Fund was formed in 1994 to address the insurance crisis that was facing public entities. Today, the Fund has members throughout the State and provides property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage to its members. Award recipients are recognized for their commitment to safety, influence on safety culture, promotion of continuous workplace safety improvement, and a focus on safety initiatives that produce measureable outcomes.

