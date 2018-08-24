EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti swore in two new police officers during a City Council meeting Thursday, Aug. 23.
Leonardo J. Curiel’s wife, Jessica, held the Bible, as he was sworn in as a full-time officer.
“Thank you for giving me this opportunity to be a part of this department,” Curiel said.
Absecon resident Keith Bennett was sworn in as a Class III school resource officer. His position will be funded by the city’s school district.
Bennett previously served for 25 years in the Atlantic City Police Department, police Lt. Dylan Hutton said.
“The schools will be lucky to have him,” he said.
The Class III program was initiated through legislation signed into law in late 2016 by then-Gov. Chris Christie and allows retired police officers to work in schools while still being employed by the department.
The officers are not eligible for pension or health benefits, and their salaries are much lower than standard officers.
“This is a great partnership,” Egg Harbor City Community School Principal Jack Griffith said. “You are protecting our most important citizens, the children of Egg Harbor City.”
Also at the meeting, council awarded a contract to Charles Marandino LLC in the amount of $287,070 for reconstruction of the 100 block of London Avenue. The project will include paving, new sidewalks, curbs and drainage, and is funded by a Community Development Block Grant.
Council President Ed Dennis said he expects work to begin in 2-3 weeks.