EGG HARBOR CITY — After months of planning, members of the Egg Harbor City Economic Development Corp. are prepared to launch the city’s first Food Truck Festival. The event is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday on Philadelphia Avenue from the White Horse Pike through the 300 block.
According to event coordinators, 21 food trucks are scheduled to sell their products on the avenue. There will also be a half-dozen vendors as well as a beer garden in the lot next to the Crossroads Tavern that will sell beverages from that establishment as well as Leatherhead Pub.
Food trucks scheduled to appear are Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop, Pete’s Italian Ice, Wipeout Eats, Matty G Dogz, Bare Knuckle Café, Cannoli World, Beast of the Street, Grubbin Gringoes, Asian Street Cravings, Cone Appetit, The Dog House, Julio’s Mexican Cuisine, P & D Concessions, The Running Chef, Philly Fry, Zoagies, The Little Sicilian, Bry Jans, Grilled Cheese Factory, Dominic’s Tavern and Mad Dog Morgans. Philly Bill’s Dills will operate out of a tent.
Entertainers scheduled to perform are Quasimodo's Bride, Cynthia Waters, Nick Noto, Lick my Soul, Northeast Corners and Gentlemen Jim “Elvis.”
Additional vendors include Heather Lawrence's Glitz & Glamour, Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Tara Bella Jewelry, Clothing, etc. and The Red Men. One Stop Xteriors will have an exhibit truck.
“We are a nonprofit group of small businesses that is trying to do good things for the city and to promote the downtown district,” said event Chairman Chris Costa, owner/president of Costa Marine.
Parking for the event will be available south of the pike on Philadelphia Avenue next to Central Glass and at the train station.