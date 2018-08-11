EGG HARBOR CITY — Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and members of City Council will dedicate a portion of New York Avenue as Bishop John R. Gandy Avenue at a ceremony planned for noon Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Abundant Life Worship Center Church at 32 New York Ave.
Gandy, 57, is the senior pastor of the church, which is currently celebrating 50 years of existence. Gandy has served as its senior pastor for 20 years.
Gandy also hosts a weekly radio show, “Between the Headlines with Bishop John Gandy,” on Gospel 88.7 FM & 100.3 FM WEHA that focuses on religion, public policy, news and current events.
He is the past president of Building One New Jersey, a grassroots coalition of groups that promote equity, stability and growth to foster positive change.
He is the recipient of the 2013 New Jersey State NAACP Religious Leader of Excellence award for social leadership, particularly contributions aligned with the NAACP’s mission.
Gandy oversaw outreach programs at Abundant Life Worship Center, which included housing and utility assistance, food distribution and tutoring. Abundant Life Church also conducts annual events that benefit the community, such as a back-to-school program that provides school supplies to students and an annual coat drive for the needy.
Gandy is the founder of Egg Harbor City’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
The portion of New York Avenue being dedicated is between the White Horse Pike and Atlantic Avenue, where the church is located.