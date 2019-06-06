‘Eggies’ honor best works of GEHR film, media students

The fifth annual Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Media & Film Awards (better known as the "Eggies") took place at Cedar Creek High School on Thursday, May 30.
The event was created to celebrate and recognize student achievement in the areas of media and film production within the district.
Judges from across the nation in the fields of radio, television, film, advertising and more volunteered their time to critique over 40 categories of student projects created during the 2018-19 school year.
Film Institute students from all three schools competed in 13 categories such as Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Film.
Senior Holly Johns from Absegami walked away with four Eggies.
Media students entered in 28 categories. This included topics such as Best Anchor, Best News Reporter, Best PSA, Best Community Outreach, Best School Spirit, Best Use of Faculty, etc. Some highlights included Absegami junior Maddi Burns and senior Ludo Menegon both winning two Eggies in their respective categories.
Burns thinks the event is very beneficial. “The Eggies is a great way for us students to network with each other and really have motivation to make our videos better,” Burns said.
Senior Rebecca Hennessy from Cedar Creek, who claimed four Eggies, said, “Receiving feedback from professionals in the field is a great way for students to grow in their media skills and showcase the best possible version of each piece they create.”
Senior Connor Bond from Oakcrest grabbed Best Sports Video and Best Radio PSA.
Winning numbers were tight, with several tie breakers, but in the end the Best in Show for most Eggies in the Film Institute category was Absegami High School, and the Best in Show for most Eggies in the Media category also went to Absegami High School. Next year, Oakcrest High School will host the sixth annual Eggie Awards Night.
Film Award Winners
Best Original Score: Absegami
Best Cinematography: Absegami
Best Film Editor: Absegami
Best Script: Absegami
Best Director: Absegami
Best Actor: Cedar Creek
Best Drama: Oakcrest
Best Experimental: Absegami
Best Comedy: Absegami
Best Horror: Absegami
Best 5-Day Film Contest: Absegami
Best Film: Absegami
Viewers Choice Film: Oakcrest
Media Award Winners
Best News Director: Christian Gunn-Saye, Absegami
Best Media Editor: Alana Conti, Oakcrest
Best News Package: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek
Best Community Outreach: Maddie Burns, Absegami
Best Use of Faculty: Raven & Page, Oakcrest
Best Performing Arts Package: Maddi Burns, Absegami
Sports News Package: Lamar, Cedar Creek
Best Hall Interview: Justin, Cedar Creek
Best Cross Curricular: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek
News Anchor: Bryan Wright, Absegami
Best Live Event Coverage: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek
Best Formal Interview: Sophie Cohen, Absegami
Best Commercial: Zach Gitto, Absegami
News Stand Up: Rebecca Hennessy, Cedar Creek
Best PSA: Jacob Anaya, Oakcrest
Best Event Promo Video: Sophie Cohen, Absegami
Best Sports Video: Connor Bond, Oakcrest
Best Music Video: Kevin Valentine, Absegami
Best Production Tag: Ludo Menegon, Absegami
Best Instructional Video: Connor, Cedar Creek
Best Animation: Abby Murphy, Absegami
Best Special Effects: Ludo Menegon, Absegami
Best TV Voice Over: Myles Carter, Oakcrest
Best Radio PSA: Connor Bond, Oakcrest
Best Photography Gallery: Juan Tamayo, Absegami
Viewer’s Choice: Oakcrest
Best 5-Day Film Contest: Claire Dell-Priscoli, Absegami
Best Media Club Video: Oakcrest
Best Documentary: Holly Johns, Absegami
Heart & Soul Award: Jon Martinez, Absegami