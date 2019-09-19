EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Council voted at its Thursday, Sept. 12 meeting to offer 35 acres of city-owned land at the Tower site to potential developers at a cost of $10,000 per acre.
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti brought the matter to council after meeting with the potential developer of the site located on Hamburg Avenue and Moss Mill Road by the Egg Harbor City Cemetery and Cedar Creek High School.
“They would like to have an answer by September 30,” she said. “They would bring a residential medical facility to treat those who have suffered with a traumatic brain injury.”
“This would bring a leading United States brain specialist to the city,” Council President Robert Ross said. “The project would receive lots of support from the federal government.”
City Engineer Ryan McGowan said that a $50,000 grant from the Atlantic County Improvement Authority had been used to fund studies on the property including a cultural resources inventory and environmental impact.
“That took many mysteries out of the equation,” McGowan said. “This would bring lots of good-paying jobs to the city.”
Council also voted to accept a recommendation of the Egg Harbor City Land Use Board to deem the Renault Winery Resort and surrounding area as an area in need of redevelopment. The developer has sought that designation in order to expand the project in order to add to its desirability as a tourist attraction.
Also at the meeting, Laura Shaw was sworn in as the city’s new tax collector.
