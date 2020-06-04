EGG HARBOR CITY — Earlier this year, the Egg Harbor City Council decided to put the city-owned water and sewer utility up for sale. Three potential buyers were then interviewed by council’s utility committee.
At its virtual meeting on Thursday, May 28, the council voted, on advice from City Engineer Ryan McGowan, to recommend New Jersey Water Company as the entity to enter into negotiations with to transfer ownership of the utility. “This is simply a vote to negotiate with that company and not a final decision,” McGowan said.
McGowan told council that the company was recommended for numerous reasons.
“The City of Egg Harbor has identified the following as critical items for comparison which are advantageous to the public,” McGowan said. He then listed those items:
• Projected rate structures and impact to the residents of the City of Egg Harbor,
• Hydrant fee costs to be incurred by the city,
• Ability to provide an interconnection with the system for emergency situations,
• Ability of responders to respond to emergency conditions and location of critical staff and regional offices,
• Detailed list of improvements to be made to the water and wastewater systems over the next five years,
• Monetary commitment from the responder regarding capital improvements over the next ten years,
• A commitment to coordinate with the city road program on future road openings and
• An ability to extend employment opportunities to existing city personnel.
“Having received bids from three qualified responders and review of the proposals based upon the above critical items, the respondent that the City of Egg Harbor finds to be the most advantageous to the public is New Jersey American Water,” McGowan said.
Also at the meeting the council narrowly voted five to four to establish the position of Public Safety Director. A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for the Thursday, June 11 council meeting.
