EGG HARBOR CITY – During the Thursday, June 13 meeting of the Egg Harbor City Council, Mayor Lisa Jiampetti reported that Calvert Energy had submitted a proposal to create a solar field at the city-owned landfill site.
The company has offered to lease the 14-acre property for $1,000 per acre and pay the approximate $5,000 yearly taxes on the property. City Solicitor Jim Carroll said that requests for proposals (RFP) would need to be offered to all interested parties.
Several council members objected to moving forward as they had not seen the proposal from Calvert Energy. Council President Robert Ross explained that the original proposal is irrelevant to passing a motion to develop and post an RFP.
A motion to move forward was deadlocked as Ross and Council members Stefania Kuehner, Albert “Pat” Moran and Donna Heist voted in favor while Council members Angelo Lello, Robin Sefton and Clifford Mays, Jr. voted no. Councilwoman Carol Kienzle abstained but according to Carroll that counts as a no vote. Thus, Mayor Jiampetti had the deciding vote.
“I vote yes as $19,000 in revenue a year is good for everyone,” she said.
Also at the meeting Mayor Jiampetti introduced Christian Ragland who was instrumental in establishing the Egg Harbor City Community School Leadership Academy.
“I grew up in Egg Harbor City and attended Absegami High School,” Ragland said. “I owe a great debt to Egg Harbor City because I am grateful for all it has done for me. I’m humbled that I can stand before you as a 30-year-old.”
Ragland received a Masters’ Degree from Penn State University and is currently enrolled in a Doctorate program at Richard Stockton University.
Ragland introduced students in the academy, clad in matching jackets provided by Mays Landing businessman Andre Vincent, while Jiampetti handed certificates to each of them. “Some day they may be up here sitting alongside you on council,” Ragland said.