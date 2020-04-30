EGG HARBOR CITY — The City Council held its second budget meeting on Thursday, April 23, by phone and the members of the governing body acted to take measures to reduce the 6-cent tax increase per hundred dollars of assessed valuation from the previous meeting to a 2½-cent increase.
The major reason for the decrease is the use of anticipated revenue from the sale of 24 acres of land to a developer from Lakewood. That developer will pay $76,800 in a transfer of development rights plan in which the land in Egg Harbor City will remain vacant to offset land being built on in Lakewood. Council unanimously agreed to use half of those funds to decrease the tax increase.
Other cost-cutting measures include a decrease of $3,000 in insurance costs for city firefighters due to the death of one of the members of the department and a reduction of $8,000 in court costs.
Another cost saving was the elimination of a stipend for a public works department head, which was discussed at the regularly scheduled meeting following the budget session.
“The position doesn’t benefit us as we are already paying for a supervisor in the department,” Council President Angelo Lello said. The position was then unanimously voted on to be eliminated.
Chief Financial Officer Jodi Kahn cautioned that revenue from building inspections and those paying fees to visit Egg Harbor City Lake this summer could be decreased.
If the 2½-cent increase remains in place when the council introduces the budget on May 14, a property owner with an assessment of the city’s median value of $120,580 could expect an increase of $30.15.
That amount could be decreased, as city Auditor Leon Costello said he expects the county tax rate to decrease by 1.4 cents, making for a net increase of 1.1 cents or $13.26 on the median valued property. That does not include local and regional school assessments.
During the regular meeting that followed the budget session, council voted to accept the Egg Harbor City Land Use Board’s recommendation determining that the Tower Site qualifies as an Area in Need of Redevelopment and authorized Community Development / SJ Neuro be named conditional redeveloper of the Tower Site redevelopment area.
