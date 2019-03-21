Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

EHC Council introduces budget with 4.2 cent increase

EGG HARBOR CITY – The Egg Harbor City Council introduced its 2019 budget that calls for a 4.2 cent increase at its meeting on Thursday, March 14. The vote was unanimous with no comments made by any of the council members.

The 4.2 cent increase in the local tax rate equates to a $50.40 increase to a home assessed at the median value of $120,000.

If nothing changes during the public hearing on the budget scheduled for April 11, the municipal tax rate would increase from 2.263 per $100 of valuation to 2.305, a change of 1.85 percent. That does not include changes in the county and local and regional school district tax rates. The total proposed municipal budget for the year is $6,033,047.

There was a slight decrease in the tax collection rate from 97.86 in 2017 to 97.76 in 2018. That resulted in an increase in the reserve for uncollected taxes of $10,000 to a total of $216,000.

Council also unanimously agreed to introduce an ordinance to create an annual charge on water rates due to a mandated assessment under the New Jersey Water Quality Act that was passed by the New Jersey Legislature last year. Under the proposal, those with ¾ and one-inch metered lines will pay $160 annually. Ratepayers with larger meters include multi-family complexes and schools. Those with 1 ½ and 2-inch metered lines will be billed $2480 for the year, those with a three-inch metered line will pay $4320, and a customer with a four-inch metered line will be billed $4500.

The new fee will take effect at the start of the third quarter billing cycle and will not be retroactive.

Council also authorized City Engineer Ryan McGowan to move forward with a plan to create buildable lots on vacant land bordered by Claudius Street, San Francisco Avenue, Duerer Street and Baltimore Avenue.

