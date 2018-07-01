EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Council voted unanimously at its Thursday, June 28, meeting to introduce an ordinance to turn three city intersections into four-way stops.
The affected intersections are Beethoven Street and St. Louis Avenue, Claudius Street and St. Louis Avenue, and Claudius Street and Havana Avenue.
The issue was discussed by the council’s safety committee prior to the council meeting, and it recommended that council proceed with the ordinance.
Currently, cars can travel down St. Louis Avenue from the White Horse Pike to Diesterweg Street without encountering a stop sign.
“They are appropriate intersections to target in order to slow traffic and protect pedestrians,” police Lt. Dylan Hutton said.
“I would like to see us move forward to create more of these four-way-intersections,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. Councilman Robert Ross agreed. “Let’s have the police do a traffic study,” he said. “I am definitely in favor of more as well.”
A public hearing on the ordinance will take place at the July 19 meeting.
Jiampetti also told the council the safety committee discussed a possible ordinance that might fine or otherwise sanction those who make excessive calls for service to the Police Department. The committee is reviewing a similar law passed in Middle Township that mainly targets owners of motels where police are frequently summoned.
According to Jiampetti, the proposal is awaiting legal review before it is brought to the council.