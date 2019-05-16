You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

EHC Council passes budget with 3.7 cent tax increase

EGG HARBOR CITY — After tabling the budget at two previous meetings, the Egg Harbor City Council passed its annual budget at its meeting on Thursday, May 9. No members of the public commented before the vote was taken.

The vote followed a budget workshop held the previous evening when a budget amendment was agreed to that lowered the previously agreed-to tax increase from 4.2 cents per one hundred dollars of assessed property value to 3.7 cents. That budget amendment decreased the amount allocated for vehicle maintenance from $105,000 to $95,000.

The new budget will increase the municipal tax rate from 2.263 per $100 of assessed value to 2.30, an increase of 1.63%.

The 3.7-cent increase equates to a $44.40 increase to a home assessed at the city’s median value of $120,000.

That does not include changes in the county and local and regional school district tax rates. The total proposed municipal budget for the year is $6,023,047.

Clifford Mays Jr. was the lone council member to vote against the budget.

Also at the meeting, council unanimously passed an ordinance to add a multiway stop at the intersection of Irving Street and Liverpool Avenue and change certain streets to become one-way thoroughfares.

The new one-way streets will be Cincinnati northeast from Claudius Street to Duerer Street, Buffalo Avenue southwest from Duerer Street to Claudius Street and Diesterweg Street northwest from Buffalo Avenue to Philadelphia Avenue.

The ordinance also includes a provision for no-parking for vehicles, other than emergency vehicles, on Diesterweg Street between 7th Terrace and Cincinnati Avenue during school hours when school is in session.

