EGG HARBOR CITY — The Egg Harbor City Council unanimously agreed at its Thursday, Sept. 26 meeting to seek requests for proposals (RFPs) from realtors to sell a city-owned property at 335 Boston Ave. Council had previously tried to sell the property at a public auction without success.
“The building is in great condition although it is overloaded with a lot of stuff,” Councilman Joseph Ricci Jr. said. “I have done research and it would be better to have a professional realtor handle the property rather than to try again to auction it. This would bring more attention to the property with more advertising.”
Ricci said the property would probably sell in the range of $129,000 to $159,000.
“It would likely attract a higher price if it was emptied out,” Ricci said. “It might be wise to have a weekend sale to let people buy items stored inside.”
He added that due to a high tax assessment of $10,170 it might be wise to offer a tax abatement to potential buyers. “It would be an ideal site for uses such as a warehouse, print shop or training facility,” he said.
Also at the meeting, Council President Robert Ross reported that he and Mayor Lisa Jiampetti met with representatives in Hammonton and Hamilton Township about merging with their court systems.
“Due to the smaller size of our court, the state will be forcing us to merge with another court system,” Ross said. “Both of those courts are big enough to take us in.”
“I expect that after the mergers only four courts will remain in Atlantic County, Atlantic City, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township and Hammonton.”
“I haven’t seen the letter from the state,” Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. said. “The court needs to stay in Egg Harbor City.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.